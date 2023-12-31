Skip to content

2024 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim(s) at Cultus Lake

Home
Health & Lifestyle
2024 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim(s) at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – There are at least two polar bear swims to ring in 2024 at Cultus Lake on New Years Day.

Well, these are the ones that we know about! Let us know if we are missing any ( we have heard four or five).

radiodon11@gmail.com

fvn@shaw.ca

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts