Transport Canada RECALL – Certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet Vehicles, Instrument Panel Fails, Displays Black Screen

Ottawa – From Transport Canada: On certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.
This could distract the driver and prevent them from being aware of warnings, tell-tales and gauges.
Transport Canada Recall # 2023-599
|Recall Date
|2023-11-06
|Last Updated
|2023-11-15
|Notification Type
|Safety Mfr
|System
|Lights And Instruments
|Issued by
|GENERAL MOTORS
|Manufacturer Recall Number
|A232424320
|Units Affected
|4,412
|Category
|SUV
|Recall Details
|Issue:
On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.
If this happens, it could create a distraction for the driver, and warnings, tell-tales and gauges would not display.
Safety Risk:
A driver that is distracted and/or warnings, tell-tales, and gauges that don’t display could increase the risk of a crash.
Corrective Actions:
General Motors will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the software for the virtual cockpit unit module.
|Make
|Model
|Model Year(s) Affected
|BUICK
|ENCORE GX
|2024
|BUICK
|ENVISTA
|2024
|CHEVROLET
|TRAX
|2024
|Manufacturer Name
|Contact Number
|Web Site
|GENERAL MOTORS
|1-800-263-3777
|CHECK IF THIS RECALL APPLIES TO YOUR VEHICLE