Transport Canada RECALL – Certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet Vehicles, Instrument Panel Fails, Displays Black Screen

Ottawa – From Transport Canada: On certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.

This could distract the driver and prevent them from being aware of warnings, tell-tales and gauges.

Transport Canada Recall # 2023-599

Recall Date2023-11-06
Last Updated2023-11-15
Notification TypeSafety Mfr
SystemLights And Instruments
Issued byGENERAL MOTORS
Manufacturer Recall NumberA232424320
Units Affected The number of vehicles or components affected by the recall.4,412
CategorySUV
Recall Details
Issue:
On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.
If this happens, it could create a distraction for the driver, and warnings, tell-tales and gauges would not display.

Safety Risk:
A driver that is distracted and/or warnings, tell-tales, and gauges that don’t display could increase the risk of a crash.

Corrective Actions:
General Motors will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the software for the virtual cockpit unit module.
MakeModelModel Year(s) Affected
BUICKENCORE GX2024
BUICKENVISTA2024
CHEVROLETTRAX2024
Manufacturer NameContact NumberWeb Site
GENERAL MOTORS1-800-263-3777 CHECK IF THIS RECALL APPLIES TO YOUR VEHICLE

