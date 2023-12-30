Transport Canada RECALL – Certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet Vehicles, Instrument Panel Fails, Displays Black Screen

Ottawa – From Transport Canada: On certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.

This could distract the driver and prevent them from being aware of warnings, tell-tales and gauges.

Transport Canada Recall # 2023-599

Recall Date 2023-11-06 Last Updated 2023-11-15 Notification Type Safety Mfr System Lights And Instruments Issued by GENERAL MOTORS Manufacturer Recall Number A232424320 Units Affected 4,412 Category SUV Recall Details Issue:

Safety Risk:

A driver that is distracted and/or warnings, tell-tales, and gauges that don’t display could increase the risk of a crash.



Corrective Actions:

General Motors will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the software for the virtual cockpit unit module.

Make Model Model Year(s) Affected BUICK ENCORE GX 2024 BUICK ENVISTA 2024 CHEVROLET TRAX 2024

