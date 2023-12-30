chillTV: This Year In Chilliwack – 2023! With Kelli Paddon MLA Chilliwack-Kent (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – This Week in Chilliwack is pre-empted so that we many bring you, This Year In Chilliwack – 2023! We were so fortunate to have Chilliwack-Kent MLA, Kelli Paddon join our Media Director Don Lehn for a review of the year’s top local stories, with Cari Moore weighing in on this year’s weather! Happy New Year Chillliwack!
Transport Canada RECALL – Certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet Vehicles, Instrument Panel Fails, Displays Black Screen
Ottawa – From Transport Canada: On certain 2024 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel to display a black screen.