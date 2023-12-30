Skip to content

chillTV: This Year In Chilliwack – 2023! With Kelli Paddon MLA Chilliwack-Kent (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – This Week in Chilliwack is pre-empted so that we many bring you, This Year In Chilliwack – 2023! We were so fortunate to have Chilliwack-Kent MLA, Kelli Paddon join our Media Director Don Lehn for a review of the year’s top local stories, with Cari Moore weighing in on this year’s weather! Happy New Year Chillliwack!

