BC Centre for Disease Control Monitoring Elevated Levels of Influenza and Respiratory Infections

Vancouver (BCDC) – B.C. is experiencing elevated influenza and RSV activity, similar to levels experienced before the COVID-19 pandemic. In children, influenza activity is at the highest levels since the start of this respiratory season, serving as a reminder for families to take proactive steps to reduce their risk of serious illness.

The BC Centre for Disease and Control (BCCDC) has received two reports of influenza-associated deaths among children (under the age of 19) in British Columbia (B.C.). These deaths occurred in the past two weeks and are the only influenza-related deaths in children that BCCDC is aware of to date during this respiratory season. Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the loss of a loved one.

Early findings indicate the two children experienced secondary bacterial infections contributing to severe illness which can be a complication of influenza.

This year’s influenza vaccine appears to be well matched to the influenza viruses circulating in B.C. Getting immunized is the best way to prevent serious illness. Vaccination is particularly important for children at highest risk of severe outcomes including:

Children with chronic medical conditions such as: heart or lung disorders that require regular medical care, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or cystic fibrosis.

Children with kidney disease, chronic liver disease such as hepatitis, diabetes, cancer, anemia or weakened immune system.

Children with health conditions causing difficulty breathing, swallowing or a risk of choking on food or fluids, such as people with severe brain damage, spinal cord injury, seizures or neuromuscular disorders.

Children and teenagers required to take Aspirin® or ASA for long periods of time due to a medical condition.

Children who are very overweight

Infants and toddlers

Prevention

There are a number of steps families can take to reduce their risk of serious infection from respiratory viruses and to prevent others from becoming ill.

Get immunized​ – this is the best way to prevent serious illness Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available to all children aged 6 months and older. Everyone registered with the Get Vaccinated system will receive an invitation to book an appointment​ to get immunized.

Stay at home if you’re feeling sick

If you have any symptoms of respiratory illness and must leave your home, practice respiratory etiquette: Wear a mask in indoor public spaces Cough and sneeze into your elbow

Clean your hands regularly

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, mouth and nose

If you’re sick, stay away from people at higher risk of serious illness

Seeking care for respiratory infections

Most children with influenza and other respiratory viruses recover safely at home without the need for medical intervention. For children at high risk of severe complications, parents should consider talking to their care provider about early access to an influenza anti-viral drug called oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which is most effective against influenza if started within 12 hours, and ideally not later than 48 hours after illness onset.

Parents and caregivers of children who experience any symptoms of concern, such as difficulty breathing or fever in a child under three months of age, should seek immediate medical attention. Call 9-1-1 for an ambulance or visit your nearest emergency department or urgent and primary care centre, if available in your community.

In addition to monitoring for respiratory infections, the BCCDC and BC Children’s Hospital issued an information bulletin on December 22, 2023 about a rise in infections from invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) bacteria in people under age 20, noting a progressive increase in annual infections since 2016.

If you are unsure whether your child requires emergency care, speak to your healthcare provider such as a family doctor, nurse practitioner or walk-in clinic provider. Caregivers can also call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 for free healthcare guidance, available 24/7. The BC Children’s Hospital website offers information on when to seek emergency care based on your child’s symptoms.

