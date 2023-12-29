New Temperature Record for a December 29 in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – According to Roger Pannett, Weather Watcher with Environment Canada:

Thursday Night December 28 was a high record minimum at 8.9C – 9.6 C above normal. An average June overnight minimum! Previous high min 8.0 C in 1980.

And Friday afternoon December 29, a record high maximum of 14.0 C ( 10.0 C above normal) . Previous high max 13.9 C in 1904.

Also add a consequent high mean temperature record of 11.45 C (9.7 C above normal.) Previous high mean,10.0 C , in 1980.

In comparison December 29th 1968 , the December All-time record cold min at -21.7 C,plus wind chill ( 21.0 C below normal ) The All-time record cold mean at -19.5 C ( 21.2 C below normal).

All time December record cold max at -17.2C, plus wind chill. (21.2 oC below normal).