BC E-Comm’s Top 10 Nuisance Calls for 2023 – YES THEY REALLY HAPPENED !!

Vancouver (E-Comm 911) – Once again , the annual head shaker.

Reminder: 9-1-1 is not an appropriate number to call if you’re looking for directions home from the Drake concert!

E-Comm revealed its top 10 nuisance calls for 2023 as a reminder to everyone to help keep 9-1-1 lines free for emergencies only.

Every second spent responding to general questions, complaints and non-urgent calls is time EMS could dedicate to helping British Columbians in critical emergencies.

Here are the top 10 nuisance 9-1-1 calls of 2023:

1. To ask for directions home from the Drake concert

2. The traffic light was taking too long to turn green

3. They lost a nose ring down the shower drain

4. Their AirBnB host cancelled their reservation

5. Their UberEats order was taking too long

6. A burger joint wouldn’t let them in before opening

7. They couldn’t find their cell phone

8. To complain about a pothole

9. Their McDonalds order was taking too long

10. The barber gave them a bad haircut

Learn more: bit.ly/3S1jm9o