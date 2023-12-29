AbbyPD – Driver with 21st Impaired Conviction – Canadian Record

Abbotsford – Back on August 15th, 2022, AbbyPD responded to a reported motorcycle accident in the 1800 block of Clearbrook Rd. The registered owner of the motorcycle was known to police for a history of prohibited and impaired driving offences.

Upon police arrival, a passenger of the motorcycle was being treated by first responders for serious injuries. The driver who attempted to flee the scene before police arrival was identified with the assistance of witnesses.

Through the course of the investigation, the driver, 66-year-old Roy Heide, was arrested for driving while prohibited and detained for an impaired driving investigation. Mr. Heide’s blood alcohol content was determined to be over two times the legal limit.

On December 18th, 2023, Mr.Heide pleaded guilty to impaired driving, driving while disqualified and driving while prohibited, receiving a total sentence of four years and 354 days in jail for this incident. What’s incredibly concerning is that this conviction represented Mr. Heide’s 21st conviction for impaired driving, which is believed to be the single most conviction for impaired driving offences someone has received in Canadian history.