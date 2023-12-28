Victoria Police Issue Canada Wide Warrant for Jamie Garth Hunt

Victoria – Victoria Police are asking for your assistance as they work to locate wanted man Jamie Garth Hunt.

Hunt is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole. Hunt is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in 2007.

Jamie Garth Hunt is 41 years old. He is five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and distinctive tattoos, including the words “Original Gangster” and flames tattooed prominently on his neck.

If you see Jamie Garth Hunt, exercise caution and do not approach or confront him. Call 911 immediately.

It is not known if he could be in the Fraser Valley.

If you have information about Jamie Garth Hunt’s whereabouts, please call the VicPD Report Desk at (250)-995-7654 extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.