IHIT Deployed in Chilliwack – Princess Avenue Homicide of 35-year old Corey Douglas Farmer

Chilliwack – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have been deployed to Chilliwack after human remains were located.

On Wednesday December 27, IHIT deployed to Chilliwack after the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) RCMP notified that human remains had been located in the 46100-block of Princess Avenue, in Chilliwack. IHIT now has conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the UFVRD RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

The area is not far from the RAN Mission and is considered a tough neighbourhood by locals.

IHIT is now identifying the victim as 35-year old Corey Douglas Farmer of Chilliwack, in hopes of advancing its investigation.

“IHIT is working with its partners in Chilliwack to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “If you have information regarding Mr. Farmer or his whereabouts in the time leading up to his death, and have yet to speak with police, now is the time to come forward.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information who has yet to speak with police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.