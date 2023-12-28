Former BC Lt Governor from Chilliwack – Steven Point – Named to Order of Canada

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 78 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including three Companions, 15 Officers, one Honorary Officer and 59 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

Every year since its creation in 1967, the ranks of the Order of Canada have been enriched by the appointment of new members whose contributions reverberate in communities across the country and beyond. Through their exemplary commitment, they inspire and challenge us to join them in making Canada a better country.

Click here for the list of appointees and a description of their contributions.

Under the category of Officers: The Honourable Steven Lewis Point, O.C., O.B.C.

Chilliwack, British Columbia

For his dedicated commitment to reconciliation and esteemed leadership throughout his trailblazing career as a chief, judge and academic, and as the first Indigenous lieutenant governor of British Columbia.

Hon. Steven Point

FYI