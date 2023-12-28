2023 PJHL Junior A Winter Classic Underway in Richmond Featuring Jets, Pilots, Outlaws, Trappers and Kodiaks – December 28 to 31 – TV Info

Richmond – The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is dialled in for the 2023 Winter Classic Showcase in Richmond.

“This event has become a staple in our schedule. Year after year the Richmond Sockeyes staff do an amazing job hosting this event with great community support. This event has evolved to be the kickoff towards our run for the playoffs and this year I’m expecting as competitive an atmosphere as ever.” said PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto.

The event, which runs December 28th through Dec 31st, 2023 at Minoru Arena in Richmond, will be available live on FloHockeyTV. With scouts expected in attendance, these players are able to showcase their talents in front of WHL, CIS and College/NCAA Scouts from across North America.

“We had a good majority of players from last season pursue post-educational hockey or graduate to a WHL or College commitment. This is outstanding,” said Alto. “It is my hope that the PJHL continues to provide opportunities to assist as many players as possible to make successful transitions to post-secondary hockey, or higher junior hockey opportunities including at the WHL, USports, ACHA and NCAA levels and more successful transitions from hockey to the world of work and life. Events such as these provide players with a unique opportunity to showcase their amazing talents.”

The PJHL Winter Classic Showcase, which is part of the regular-season schedule, features 14 games with each of the league’s 14 teams playing two games.

**Please note that scheduled times may change**