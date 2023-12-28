14 Year Old Chilliwack Ringette Goaltender Makes Provincial U16 Team

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Ringette Association – Chilliwack ringette goaltender Emma Kinar has made the provincial U16 ringette team.

The 14-year-old is one of two goaltenders selected for the provincial team, which is part of the Team BC ringettte Excellence Program. That program is considered a high performance pathway that provides systematic training and competition environments for athletes.

Kinar will be attending the Team BC training camp taking place in Chilliwack at the Sardis Sports Complex from Dec. 28 to 30.

So far this season, Kinar has represented her province at tournaments in Regina and Edmonton.

The team will travel to Calgary in the new year for the annual Esso Golden Ring tournament. And in April, Kinar will attend the Canadian Ringette National Championships in Dieppe, NB.

Kinar has been a part of the Chilliwack Ringette Association since it was established in 2016 where she played with the local club for six years before transferring into the high-performance zone program.

At 5’11”, Kinar stands out not only for her size in the net, but also as one of the only keepers in Canada to use a lacrosse glove for her catching hand. The lightweight alternative to a hockey trapper or ringette blocker allows her to catch rings mid-air and excel in ring distribution, setting her team up for fast breaks and scoring opportunities.

It’s a notable year for the young athlete to be leveling up her play. Jan. 2, 2024 will mark 50 years of ringette being played in B.C. Called “ring hockey,” it was first brought to the province by Langley’s Trudy Cuthbert in 1974, primarily as an alternative ice sport for female athletes.

The first season was played in Langley with 200 players signing up. The Lower Mainland Ringette League is marking the anniversary with a special commemorative logo.