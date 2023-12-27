Ledgeview Legacy Fund Donation of $40K to Abbotsford Community Foundation

Abbotsford – The Ledgeview Golf Club Society announced the 2023 donation to the Ledgeview Legacy Fund of $40,000. This is the largest contribution to the fund since its inception and nearly doubles its current impact. Managed by the Abbotsford Community Foundation Student Awards Program, the fund started in 1995 as the Dick Inman Memorial fund it was changed to the Ledgeview Legacy Fund in 2003 the fund has been awarding yearly bursaries to local Abbotsford graduates.

The bursary is awarded to a graduating junior golfer who exemplifies good sportsmanship, citizenship,and has helped introduce others to golf. Selection of this bursary recipient will also be based on academic achievement, financial need, and the intention of furthering their education at a post- secondary institution.

To date a total of 32 awards have been given out to local Abbotsford grads totaling $16,000 in bursaries.

Recipients have been graduates from 5 various Abbotsford schools including Abbotsford Senior, MEI, Rick Hansen, Robert Bateman, and Yale Secondary.

Among those selected to receive this bursary are James Lepp (2001), Adam Hadwin (2005), and Nick Taylor (2006).

This years contribution to the fund on behalf of the Ledgeview Golf Club Society will almost double the amount of the bursary each year to help ensure that Ledgeview and Abbotsford continue to develop and support some of our local Abbotsford youth golfers.