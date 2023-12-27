KidSport Give the Gift of Sport Campaign Ends January 8 (Tax Receipt Deadline is December 31)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The KidSport™ 12th annual Give the Gift of Sport™ fundraising campaign will come to an end January 8th, meaning there are only a few days for British Columbians to help more kids participate in organized sport in the coming year. All donations received by December 31st will receive a 2023 tax receipt

The Give the Gift of Sport™ campaign launched on November 20, 2023 to provide as many opportunities as possilbe for children to participate in sport. While sport is an invaluable part of many children’s lives, the rising cost of living is putting pressure on many British Columbians to afford basic necessities, and that means enrolling a child in in sports is simply not an option for many families. KidSport aims to remove the financial barriers to sport participation by providing grants to help cover the costs of registration fees so more children and youth can experience the joy of a season of sport.



In 2022, KidSport chapters in BC distributed more than $1.7 million to fund a season of sport for 5,377 kids in 180 communities across the province. For the first ten months in 2023, the number of approved grant applications totaled 6,231 – a 16% increase over last year (with year-end figure projected to be 25-30% over the 2022 mark). At the same time, the number of grant applications (in communities in which there is not a KidSport chapter) for 2023 currently total 1,093, compared to 733 for the 2022. Calendar year – a 49% increase and counting.



Examples of processed grant applications (by community) include the following:

Community

2023 2022 Year-Over-Year Increase Abbotsford 138 109 +27% Chilliwack 156 81 +93% Cranbrook 63 47 +34% Creston 65 55 +18% Fort Nelson 134 124 +8% Kamloops 273 173 +58% Kelowna 112 79 +42% Nanaimo 161 110 +46% New Westminster 113 93 +22% Powell River 29 13 +123% Prince George 86 67 +28% Quesnel 50 37 +35% Richmond 355 285 +25% Salmon Arm 54 37 +46% Squamish 39 24 +63% Surrey/White Rock 697 516 +35% Tri Cities 330 242 +36% Vancouver 417 359 +16% Victoria 1070 837 +28% Williams Lake 88 56 +57 100 Mile House 35 13 +169%

“We are seeing a significant increase in grant applications in comparison to the past couple of years and donations are needed to ensure we can continue to meet the growing demand for support,” says Angela Crowther, KidSport BC’s Director. “We rely on donations from the public to ensure we can continue providing grants for kids in need.”



“Sport BC is proud of our signature program, KidSport and its efforts to help more kids benefit from organized sport,” says Rob Newman, President & CEO of Sport BC. “We know participation in sport is good for a child’s physical health, but it can also have benefits for their mental health, and provides important opportunities for kids to build friendships, gain confidence and create positive community connections that help fuel their potential.”



To learn more about the campaign, or donate, visit KidSport.ca/GiftofSport

KidSport relies on donations from the public (individuals, companies, community events). Support your local chapter or donate to the Provincial Fund at: https://kidsport.ca/british-columbia