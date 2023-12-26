First Show of ’24 at Bozzini’s – Cannery Row – Friday January 19 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The First Show of 2024 at Bozzini’s is Cannery Row, Friday January 19.

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve over the phone with a Credit Card.

Cannery Row is a trio from the west coast of British Columbia featuring the talents of Gary Comeau on piano, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, guitar, banjo & vocals; Tim Hearsey on guitar, slide guitar, banjo, vocals; and Chris Nordquist on drums, percussion, washboard, vocals. With diverse musical backgrounds and a common love of roots, folk, Latin, jazz & blues music, Cannery Row has woven an eclectic mix of original tunes.You will hear the influence of Mardi Gras from New Orleans, the blues from Memphis and the Mississippi delta, the Latin rhythms of Cuba, and a sprinkle of the early roots of Jazz.

With three different singers & three different writers on three different musical journeys, Cannery Row is a mambo gumbo that will get your toes tappin’, your hips shakin’ & your head lookin’ for a place to let it all hang out.