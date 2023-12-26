Cultus Lake Park Christmas Tree and Waste Collection Schedule

Cultus Lake Park – Public Works staff will be picking up undecorated Christmas trees on Tuesday, January 2nd and Monday, January 8th. Please place your trees curbside by 8:00 am. Trees that are flocked with decorations or tinsel will not be collected.

Please also be reminded that the waste collection schedule on the weeks of December 24th and December 31st has changed. The calendar below reflects the changes as follows:

Monday, December 25th garbage, recycling and organics pickup will now be scheduled for Saturday, December 23rd.

Monday, January 1st recycling and organics pickup will now be scheduled for Saturday, December 30th.

Should you have any questions, please contact the park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.