2024 Annual Water, Salmon and Cedar Ceremony – Blue Heron Reserve – January 1

Blue Heron Reserve – From Conservationist Eddie Gardner: 2024 is just around the corner. The 2024 Annual Water, Salmon and Cedar Ceremony is at the Blue Heron Reserve. This year, Gloria Birch and Stephen Williams of Skwah (Sqwa) First Nation will be preparing a delicious salmon chowder.

It will be an event that will lift our spirits and nurture our soul connection with each other and our beautiful land, water, mountains, salmon, sturgeon, cedar and so much more.

January 1 at 11AM at the Blue Heron Nature Reserve.

