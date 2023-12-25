High Streamflow Advisory for Lower Fraser Valley and Other Parts of Coastal BC

Fraser Valley/Victoria (Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship) – Issued: 4:50 PM December 24, 2023

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for:

Vancouver Island

South Coast including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, North Shore Mountains

Lower Mainland including the North Shore Mountains, Fraser Valley and surrounding

tributaries

Weather Synopsis:

An atmospheric river is expected to bring moderate to heavy precipitation to coastal British

Columbia beginning on Monday. Current forecasts indicate that the storm will be centered on

western and northern Vancouver Island, with likely spill over into southern and eastern

Vancouver Island. It is possible that heavy precipitation will extend farther inland, up Howe

Sound and across the Lower Mainland.

River Conditions:

River levels are expected to rise quickly beginning on Monday night in areas receiving the brunt

of the storm, with flows likely peaking Tuesday into Wednesday depending on the timing of the

heaviest rainfall and the size and location of affected river systems. Current forecasts suggest

that flows will be highest for North and West Vancouver Island, the North Shore Mountains,

and the Lower Fraser Valley; however, nearby areas may also be affected if higher than

forecasted rainfall occurs.

Uncertainty remains high about the specific storm track and rainfall amounts, as well as the

significance of rain-on-snow inputs. If temperatures are slightly warmer than forecast,

snowmelt and rain-on-snow may provide substantial additional contributions to runoff. Minor

flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snowmelt and heavy runoff may cause pooling and

localized flooding in areas with poor drainage (i.e., where stream channels and drainage

structures are impacted by snow, ice, or debris).

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as

conditions warrant.