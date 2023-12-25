2024 Agassiz Speedway Schedule Released

Agassiz – The 2024 schedule for Agassiz Speedway has been released.
First race of the season is April 27.
For more information – email info@agassizspeedway.com
Agassiz – The 2024 schedule for Agassiz Speedway has been released.
First race of the season is April 27.
For more information – email info@agassizspeedway.com
Agassiz – The 2024 schedule for Agassiz Speedway has been released. First race of the season is April 27. For more information – email info@agassizspeedway.com
Mission – The 2024 Mission Raceway Park Titanium Autogroup Strip Season Schedule is now locked in. With 13 Mopac Auto Supply Ltd. Street Legals, 14
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday December 25,2023. Xmas and What’s Open.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Sunday December 24, 2023. Xmas Eve Traffic, New UFV Radio TX Testing.