Update on Cutus Lake Short-term Rental Bylaw and Policy

Cultus Lake – On November 15, 2023 & December 20, 2023, Cultus Lake Park Board approved staff’s recommendation with respect to updating the Short-term Rental Administrative Policy and adopted the Short-term Rental Bylaw No. 1202, 2021, Amendment Bylaw No. 1237, 2023.



In addition, the Board approved the revised Short-term Rental Operator’s Guidebook, Application form and Renewal form for 2024.



Below are some of the new requirements and/or changes:

Cultus Lake Park will not authorize more than 65 Short-term Rentals at any given time;

Applicants will be placed on a wait list if there are no permits available, in order of approval and will maintain their place on the waitlist until a Short-term Rental permit becomes available;

STR Permits are non-transferrable unless in the case of a lease transfer;

Total guest occupancy approval will be based on the number of Sleeping Units in the rental;

Designated parking approval will be based on review of on-site parking to a maximum of 4;

Changes to Cancellation or Refusal of Permit;

All advertisements for the Short-term Rental must be provided to the Park office within 15 days following approval; and

Weekly STR permits will no longer be permitted.

Should you have any questions, please contact Reception at 604-858-3334 or reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.