Death of Matsqui Prison Inmate – In 2014 – He Assaulted a 16 Year Old Surrey Girl

Abbotsford -(Correctional Service Canada, files from Black Press) – On December 21, 2023, Paul Raymond Schipfel, an inmate from Matsqui Institution died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 11 years, 1 month and 29 days for aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and other offences, since May 29, 2017. Black Press reports that he attacked a 16-year-old girl that took place over two days and multiple locations in Surrey in 2014. The girl had been lured to a property under false pretenses, and allegedly drugged and photographed while being tortured.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.