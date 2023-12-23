Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden and FIS Ski Cross (Almost) Coming Home

Cultus Lake/Nakiska/Cagary (Alpine Canada) – Ski racing fans can kick off the new year with action packed World Cup ski cross racing. Returning to the site of the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, Canada will host two FIS Ski Cross World Cup races at the Nakiska Ski Area with qualifying January 18 and 19, and World Cup racing on Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st.

The adrenaline-pumping action is free and open to the public giving fans the opportunity to see the best ski cross racers in the world, including last year’s men’s season champion Reece Howden (Cultus Lake) and Olympic and World champion, and three-time winner at Nakiska, Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC). Albertans are encouraged to come out to Nakiska and to cheer on Team Canada.

Qualifications start at noon on Thursday and Friday, with live racing starting at 12:15pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

