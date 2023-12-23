BREAKING – NEW Chilliwack Radio Station – Repeater of UFV’s CIVL Now Testing at 92.3FM

Fraser Valley (Dan Sys Canadian Radio News/Radio West) – The new University of the Fraser Valley’s CIVL rebroadcaster in Chilliwack at 92.3 CIVL-1 is now on the air. The new station operates with 4,800 watts and simulcasts CIVL 101.7 in Abbotsford. The signal was very strong in the Aldergrove and Abbotsford areas. The debut of the rebroadcaster was not announced nor has it been official mentioned on their website.

CIVL WEBSITE: https://www.civl.ca/

The station was licensed in 2019 however COVID and other challenges have delayed the launch. Again, the actual launch date has yet to be finalized.

