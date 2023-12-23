Skip to content

BREAKING – NEW Chilliwack Radio Station – Repeater of UFV’s CIVL Now Testing at 92.3FM

Home
Arts and Entertainment
BREAKING – NEW Chilliwack Radio Station – Repeater of UFV’s CIVL Now Testing at 92.3FM

Fraser Valley (Dan Sys Canadian Radio News/Radio West) – The new University of the Fraser Valley’s CIVL rebroadcaster in Chilliwack at 92.3 CIVL-1 is now on the air. The new station operates with 4,800 watts and simulcasts CIVL 101.7 in Abbotsford. The signal was very strong in the Aldergrove and Abbotsford areas. The debut of the rebroadcaster was not announced nor has it been official mentioned on their website.

CIVL WEBSITE: https://www.civl.ca/

The station was licensed in 2019 however COVID and other challenges have delayed the launch. Again, the actual launch date has yet to be finalized.

FVN story is here.

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts