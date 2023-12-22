Kent Institution – $183K Seizure of Drugs and Phones

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada0 – On December 19, 2023, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Kent Maximum Security Institution.



The contraband and unauthorized items seized included crystal methamphetamine, cannabis concentrates, smart phones and SD cards. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $183,300.



Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.



CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions. The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.