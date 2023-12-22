Early Xmas Present for Chilliwack’s OTHER Mayor – Harold Zinke

Chilliwack – BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald posted, what is a great Christmas present for the “Mayor” of Chilliwack – Harold Zinke. The mainstay of downtown. When he’s not cleaning up OUR mess, he is the guy to talk to about what is really happening downtown.

Huge THANKS. My buddy Tim & Angela from shopmoondog.com just did a complete rebuild of Harold Zinkes Work Cart. Soooo Many hours to make this so personal for Harold to use daily in his downtown cleanups! Www.Shopmoondog.com

Beautiful metal sculpture work on all sides.

A first class build by a FIRST CLASS company for a first class guy!

When you see Harold on the streets, give him a honk and a wave! He is stylin!

For more great gift ideas…

Visit the moondog website www.shopmoondog.com

Follow them on insta: @shopmoondog

The man, the myth, the legend and THAT SMILE !

2023 CHWK BIZ Harold Zinke Xmas Present/Facebook

2023 CHWK BIZ Harold Zinke Xmas Present/Facebook