Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau, who was reported missing on December 20, 2023.
- Caucasian male
- 15 years
- 5 ft 9 in
- 165 lbs
- brown curly hair
- green eyes
Police are concerned for Tristan’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan Bezeau is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
File # 2023-53107