Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau, who was reported missing on December 20, 2023.

Caucasian male

15 years

5 ft 9 in

165 lbs

brown curly hair

green eyes

RCMP Tristan Bezeau

Police are concerned for Tristan’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan Bezeau is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2023-53107