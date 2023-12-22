Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigating Clearbrook Road Stabbing – One Arrest

Abbotsford – Early Friday morning (December 22nd, 2023, at 2:30AM) AbbyPD responded to the 3100 block of Clearbrook Rd for a reported disturbance heard in a parking lot in the area. 

Upon arrival at the scene, members located a 19-year-old male victim with serious and life-threatening injuries consistent with stab wounds. Responders immediately rendered medical aid, and the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

An arrest in relation to the incident has been made, and there is no risk to the public at this time. 

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of the investigation and is requesting anyone with information to come forward and contact them by calling 604-859-5225. 

AbbyPD File: 23-59480

