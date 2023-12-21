UPDATE – Ruth and Naomi’s Memorial for Those Homeless, Living in Shelters or Transitional Housing – Thursday December 21 at Cheam View Church (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – DECEMBER 21 UPDATE – Fittingly on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice. RAN Mission held a vigil called “Not Forgotten” for the 24 people lost on the streets of Chilliwack who died without a home. Scott Giglardi, Executive Director of RAN Mission presided over the event which included reading out the names of the 24 and added a 25th. A person who may have been missed.Ann Davis was represented by Patti MacAhonic. Representatives from RCMP as well as PCRS were also among the almost 60 people who were at Cheam View United Church on Yale and Spadina.

Ironically, the site will become safe housing for the marginalized.

2023 RAN Not Forgotten Homeless VIGIL Dec 21/FVN

2023 RAN Not Forgotten Homeless VIGIL Dec 21/FVN

2023 RAN Not Forgotten Homeless VIGIL Dec 21/FVN

ORIGINAL STORY – Ruth and Naomi’s is hosting a memorial for those who are Homeless, Living in Shelters or Transitional Housing.

This is at 6:30PM , Thursday December 21 at Cheam View Church – Yale and Spadina.

On December 4, RCMP were notified of a male (between 60 and 70 years old) in medical distress in the area of Yale Road and Spadina Avenue (Cheam View United Church). The male was brought to the Chilliwack General Hospital, however, life savings efforts were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased.

ORIGINAL FVN STORY IS HERE

Details are few and it is still not known how this person died, nor much of his background.

There are many people in shelter or homeless , who come from various backgrounds and ages.

RAN hopes to continue their message, that they are not forgotten. It is open to anyone in the community. Though RAN is hosting the event, other service providers and agencies in town are also involved. This is an outdoor event, please dress for the weather.