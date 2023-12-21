OPINION – Tydel Foods Watching Seniors Skip Food To Pay For Meds and Rent (DISTURBING AND GRAPHIC CONTENT)

Chilliwack – NOTE – DISTURBING AND GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Many Seniors are the “Hidden Hungry”.

While we race to get groceries, snacks and beverages for the holidays, many seniors are skipping the purchase of food so they can pay for their prescriptions and rent.

Some are literally starving themselves.

This is a common site at Tydel Foods. Manager Brigida Crosbie sees this all the time and yes, it is heartbreaking.

NOTE that Tydel Foods is open to everyone and anyone, reguardless of age and finances.

Many Seniors are struggling with a difficult decision on priorities and food is the last of their concerns. It should be a priority.

To help with this food insecurity, Tydel Foods has a seniors programs and you can help.

Seniors will receive a meat package for $100.00 ( if they can not afford $100.00 they will give them this package for $50.00 or for Free, depending on need )

This is a monthly program and with this package they will receive FREE Fruit / Vegetables / nonperishable food items, including ensure & pull up pads for FREE for a WHOLE MONTH (as the seniors run out of the above they come back into the shop to pick up more for FREE for the FULL MONTH).

Facebook information is here.

Website info is here.

Tydel also has hoodies and mugs which , yes, make for great holiday gifts. More Important, it carries the message that seniors are in dire straits.

Tydel Foods provided FVN with disturbing photos of one woman, a regular to the store, who is less than 100 pounds and is in serious condition.

The below photos show the direct cause of malnutrition, food and economic insecurity.

You can reach Brigida Crosbie directly at brigida@tydelfoods.com

604 316 6015

45766 Patten Avenue in Chilliwack

2023 Tydel Foods/ Malnourished Senior Customer/December/Submitted

