Howden Crashes Out of the FIS Italy Small Final to Finish Eighth in Innichen

Innichen, Italy (Alpine Canada/FIS) – Jared Schmidt made it a hattrick of FIS Ski Cross World Cup victories as he won the first race in Innichen to surge ahead in the men’s overall standings.

Schmidt headed to Italy on the back of winning the second race in Val Thorens and the night race in Arosa, and on Thursday he won a third consecutive big final after another dominant performance in which he was rarely troubled on the course.

On top of winning the race, Schmidt also moved comfortably clear at the top of the men’s standings with 312 points after he and Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden were the only two from the top ten of the standings to make it into the quarter-finals. Howden crashed out of the small final to finish eighth in Innichen and is now second in the overall standings with 152 points.

