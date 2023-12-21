District of Kent Pilot Project with Project AIM – Free Menstrual Products in Library and Cultural Centre

Agassiz – The District of Kent announced the launch of their Free Menstrual Products Pilot Program in select facilities. This project was initiated after a delegation from Project AIM, along with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, approached Council with the request to have all District facilities stocked with complimentary menstrual products.

The first facilities to offer free menstrual products are the Agassiz Library (7140 Cheam Avenue) and the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (6660 Pioneer Avenue). The pilot program was approved by Council for one year, and staff will report back as to the results.

According to Mayor Sylvia Pranger, “This is a big step towards ensuring that everyone in our community has barrier-free access to some of their basic necessities. Programs like this are especially important when the economy is struggling, and people are finding themselves in financial difficulty. By offering free menstrual products, we hope to reduce the stress and embarrassment of those who are in a position in having to decide between paying bills or maintaining basic human dignity.”

The District of Kent thanks Project AIM for their assistance and their guidance in getting this project off the ground. If you would like to learn more about the important work that they do or are interested in donating to their cause, please visit www.projectaimcommunity.com.