BCHL Sets New NCAA Commitment Record, As Chiefs See Another Player Commit Down South

Chilliwack/Burnaby (Hayley Ferguson, Chilliwack Chiefs) – With a flurry of recent NCAA Division I commitments, the BC Hockey League (BCHL) has set a new benchmark for committed players with 193, with many more expected in the coming months.

The previous high of 190 was set in June of last season.

“As a key indicator of strength in junior hockey, we are incredibly proud to have broken our NCAA Division I commitment record so early in the season,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker. “This is a testament to the extraordinary talent, dedication and hard work of our players, as well as the unwavering support and development provided by our coaches and team staff.”

“The BCHL is committed more than ever to developing, not only elite athletes, but also well-rounded individuals to excel both on and off the ice. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the world of college hockey.”

FYI:

· 40 players have committed during the 2023-24 season

· 33 current players earned their commitments in a previous BCHL season

·12 current Chiefs players have Div.I commitments

· The BCHL has set a new record for Div. I commitments in six of the past seven seasons (not including COVID-shortened pod season)

· There are 404 BCHL alumni currently playing NCAA Division I hockey (approximately 23 per cent of all Div. I players

Click here for the full list of 193 NCAA Division I commitments.

The BCHL will update this list and continue to track commitments throughout the season.

Meanwhile, The Chilliwack Chiefs announce that Hunter McInnes has committed to play NCAA hockey at Lindenwood University.

McInnes, from Nanaimo, B.C., is in his third season with the Chiefs. The 18-year-old defenceman has accumulated 16 points in 54 BCHL games.

“We’re happy for Hunter, especially after battling through some injuries over the last year and a half. He’s physically ready for college hockey and we are excited to continue his development path getting him ready for university,” says Head Coach Brian Maloney.

McInnes is not only a strong player but a great personality in the locker room. He has become involved in the Chilliwack community, always sporting his infectious smile.

“I’m super happy to play Division 1 hockey at Lindenwood. The coaching staff know what they’re doing, and have put together a really good program schedule. It’s a great opportunity for me to develop and get to the next level. I’d like to thank the Chiefs staff, team, and fans for all their support,” said McInnes.