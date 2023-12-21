BC Transit for Central Valley – Abbotsford and Aldergrove – Schedule Changes for #21 Aldergove/Abbotsford and #22 East Townline/MEI

Abbotsford – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford are advising transit users of an upcoming service change, effective January 7, 2024.

To help get buses to the students that need them, weekday trip times are being adjusted on Route 22 East Townline to better match bell times at MEI.

All service on route 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford is also being adjusted to help make trip times align with connections to TransLink service in Aldergrove.

As a result of these changes, minor trip time adjustments are being made to other routes.

Please check the latest Rider’s Guide for the most up-to-date information.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.