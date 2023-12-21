AbbyPD, Angry Otter Liquor and Abbotsford School Board- Think of Me – Don’t Drive Impaired Initiative

Abbotsford – This holiday season, Abbotsford residents may receive a heartfelt, personalized reminder to drive “safe and sober” on our community’s roadways. According to ICBC, on average, 64 people die every year in crashes involving impaired driving within British Columbia.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in partnership with Angry Otter Liquor Stores in Abbotsford, the Abbotsford School District, and ICBC, has launched the Think of Me Don’t Drive Impaired Initiative to remind motorists to take extra care on our roadways. The initiative focuses on sharing a heartfelt road safety message on a paper bag with liquor store customers created by a child in their community and allows them to pause to think about the impact drinking and driving could have on that child and others.

Over 800 Think of Me bags were designed by Abbotsford middle and high school students this year. These brown sleeve bags are adorned with colourful images and powerful messages important to our young people.

Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor notes, “Angry Otter Liquor is here to proudly serve our members and guests in our local community. Being a community builder in all the neighborhoods we live, work, play and do business in is both a core value to our Co-operative and something we take immense pride in. We’re especially grateful to partner with these other great community builders to spread the importance of safety and remind our guests and community to take extra care on our roadways this holiday season.”

“There’s no excuse to drink and drive,” said Tanis Bieber, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “If your celebrations involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home – arrange a designated driver, call a taxi, or take transit. Help keep B.C. roads safe for everyone this holiday season.”

Sean Nosek, Superintendent of Schools for the Abbotsford School District, commented on the collaboration: “Our full support goes towards the efforts of the Abbotsford Police Department and ICBC in this important public awareness campaign, aimed at fostering a safer environment for our community.”