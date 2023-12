Cultus Lake/Calgary – (Files from Alpine Canada/CBC/FIS) The next FIS Ski Cross race for Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden is December 21 and 22.

CBC Coverage

12/21/2023 Ski Cross Innichen 5:45 AM ET 12/22/2023 Ski Cross Innichen 6:00 AM ET 12/23/2023 Ski Cross Innichen 5:00 PM ET

From Reece Howden’s Instagram: Last stop before Christmas, @sancandidolomites. Took the chair up today, and the course looks sweet with a couple new surprises!