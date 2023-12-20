Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- December 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BENSON, Kristopher

Crimestoppers BENSON, Kristopher

Age: 45

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 196lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Inside Dwelling without Lawful Excus

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Crimestoppers VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 177 lbs

Hair: Red

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack