Skip to content

Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- December 20

Home
Crime
Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- December 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BENSON, Kristopher

Crimestoppers BENSON, Kristopher

Age: 45

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 196lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Inside Dwelling without Lawful Excus

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Crimestoppers VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 177 lbs

Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts