UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire Respond to Vedder Road Construction Site – New Wilma’s Transition House

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday morning (December 19 @ 4AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of smoke seen in the 5700 block of Vedder Rd (New Building for Wilma’s Transition House). Approximately 30 Firefighters from Halls 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered black smoke venting from a multi-story residential building under construction.



Crews quickly entered the building and discovered a fire on the ground floor, which was brought under control through an offensive attack by fire crews.

While the building did sustain some fire, smoke and water damage, fire crews were able to successfully prevent extensive damage due to their swift actions.



No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials and the RCMP.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca

