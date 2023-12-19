OPINION – Brad Vis, MP Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Calnyon – Where Is The Aid for Lytton?

Fraser Valley/Lytton – Letter to the Editor:

Dear Editor:

The Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) is a loan that was extended to businesses during

the pandemic as a life raft to weather extraordinary times. Three years since the onset of

lockdowns, businesses continue to struggle in the recovery.

The CEBA repayment deadline is up on January 18, 2024, despite calls from the Canadian

Federation of Independent Businesses, Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade. As Shadow

Minister of Small Business Recovery and Growth I am consumed with demanding the federal

government provide relief from skyrocketing costs to business including commercial rent,

payroll, and carbon tax increases.

Of grave concern on my heart and mind is the local economic development in Lytton. Despite

promises made over a year ago for a Lytton Business Restart program, there are still no details

available. Thanks to public outcry, House of Commons petitions continue to be signed and I am

able to present those in the Chamber seeking CEBA loan forgiveness for Lytton businesses. In

response to the petitions, the Minister of Finance continues to deny our request, pointing to

assistance she has “provided” through the program that doesn’t exist, the Lytton Business Restart

Program.

With the CEBA deadline quickly approaching, Lytton businesses continue to remain in dust and

have yet to receive any tangible supports in recovering from the devastating fire.

Due to the magnitude of disaster, unfolding bureaucratic nightmare and years long Evacuation

Order, Lytton businesses were prevented by law from accessing their properties and attempting

to rebuild. Thus, they have been unable to rebuild and generate revenue for over two years.

My Christmas wish for Lytton? No more empty promises from governments and delivery of a

true restoration to businesses and homes.

Sincerely,

Brad Vis, MP

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon