DFO, Provincial Funding for Various Salmon Protection Programs Including Gill Bar

Ottawa/Victoria – On December 14, the Minister of DFO announced ~$86M for 58 projects receiving funding under the second phase of the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) program These projects were recommended and approved for funding through the 2022 application intake. The operational team conducted thorough assessments of all applications before developing joint federal-provincial funding recommendations, which were approved by the Minister in Spring 2023.

Part of this funding includes $1.5M for Sto:lo Service Agency. The project team along with technical professionals of the S’ólh Téméxw Stewardship Alliance, aim to assess the Gill Bar for habitat destruction related to the impacts of long term heavy recreational use and to conduct an inventory of the habitats and species use. These findings will then feed into an in-river island management plan and associated restoration works.

Information on the program and application opportunities can be found on the website. Details of all BCSRIF projects to date can be found here.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia team up to protect salmon populations and the fisheries they support – Canada.ca

Backgrounder: Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia support 58 fisheries, seafood innovation and aquaculture projects – Canada.ca

NOTE: that this has no connection to the recent call from ATV BC and 4WDBC call for ATV to retain access to Gill Bar.