Skip to content

Cultus Lake Park Board – Radon Test Kit Availability

Home
Envrionment
Health & Lifestyle
Cultus Lake Park Board – Radon Test Kit Availability

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park office partnered with the Fraser Valley Regional District, BC Lung Foundation, Fraser Health, and Take Action on Radon again this year, to provide community members with access to radon test kits.

The park office currently has additional test kits available for any community member who was unable to secure one previously. Please visit the park office this week to pick up a kit, Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. A friendly reminder that the park office will be closed from Monday, December 25th to Monday, January 1, 2024.

For more information on radon and how you can test your residence, please visit https://takeactiononradon.ca/.   

2023 Radon Test Kit/chillTV/Jill Hall

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts