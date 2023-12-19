Cultus Lake Park Board – Radon Test Kit Availability

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park office partnered with the Fraser Valley Regional District, BC Lung Foundation, Fraser Health, and Take Action on Radon again this year, to provide community members with access to radon test kits.

The park office currently has additional test kits available for any community member who was unable to secure one previously. Please visit the park office this week to pick up a kit, Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. A friendly reminder that the park office will be closed from Monday, December 25th to Monday, January 1, 2024.

For more information on radon and how you can test your residence, please visit https://takeactiononradon.ca/.