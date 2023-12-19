Combined Forces Execute Warrants – Drug and Gun Busts for Abbotsford and Maple Ridge Suspects

Fraser Valley – An investigation (May 2022) by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) into alleged drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash.

In May 2022, CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) conducted a vehicle stop which uncovered evidence of a suspected alleged drug trafficking operation in the lower mainland.

An investigation was initiated and progressed leading investigators to conduct four search warrants at residences in the lower mainland.

On January 11, 2023, the four search warrants were executed on residences in Langley, Maple Ridge, and Abbotsford which led to the following items being seized:

A single 9mm handgun believed to be a privately made firearm (PMF);

2 Automatic Rifles;

Approximately $26,000 in Canadian Currency;

Multiple prohibited magazines complete with ammunition;

A small quantity of crack cocaine/fentanyl and;

Drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

On December 15, 2023, The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC), approved several drug and firearms related offences.

Richard Angelo Pignatelli, a 22-year-old male from Abbotsford is charged with the following offences;

2 counts – possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, sec. 95(1) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

1 count – possession of a prohibited device, over capacity magazine, sec.91(2) CCC;

1 count – possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars, sec. 354(1) CCC.

Dykoda James Erwood, a 22-year-old male from Maple Ridge is charged with the following offences;

1 count – possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, (CDSA);

1 count – possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, sec. 5(2) CDSA;

1 count – possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars, sec. 354(1) CCC.

A summons has been issued for Pignatelli and Erwood to make a first court appearance on January 11, 2024.