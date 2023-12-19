Chilliwack Academy of Music – Spotlight Concert Fundraiser – January 15, 2024

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Academy of Music invites you for an unforgettable concert and dining experience that will take place at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on January 15, 2024, at 5:30pm. This intimate 100 person concert will showcase an elite selection of Chilliwack Academy of Music students, and is the inaugural presentation of our newest instructor and world-renowned concert pianist, Dr. Boris Konovalov.

The evening unfolds with cocktails and appetizers, served to guests who take their seats at tables of six. Cocktails will be followed by the beautiful music of the concert, and once the concert is complete, guests will enjoy a fantastic dinner prepared and plated by the culinary artists at Lakeside Beach Club.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in person at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office, online at Chilliwack Cultural Centre or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

The Chilliwack Academy of Music

The Chilliwack Academy of Music is a nonprofit community music school founded in 1979. The mission of the Academy is: to teach music programs that explore the transformative power of music, and raise a healthy, vibrant community. The Academy enriches student life with recitals, workshops, masterclasses, and public performances. Outreach efforts include group classes, performances, and partnerships with other non-profit organizations in Chilliwack to promote music. Scholarship & financial scholarship funds are issued to students every year from Academy funds, as well as on behalf of several organizations and donor groups.

Thanks to Lakeside Beach Club for the generous support which has made a tremendous impact on the cause.