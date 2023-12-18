UPDATE on Improvements to Kirkness Pacific Gravel Property from Cultus Lake Stewardship

Cultus Lake – From Dave Clyne, Chair, Cultus Lake Stewardship Society (CLASS) – Cultus Lake Stewardship, and in coordination and discussion with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, Mr. Bryan Kirkness, FVRD Director Taryn Dixon and Cultus Lake Stewards, there have been various improvements at the Kirkness Pacific gravel property on Vedder Mountain this summer.

These include:

the road inside the gravel pit has been completely paved.

connection on the property with BC Hydro so the generators can run 24/7, which

improves the effectiveness of the flocculant devices in the holding ponds. Flocculants

remove the gravel fines (quarry rock dust) that are suspended in the water and so ease

the process of filtration.

improves the effectiveness of the flocculant devices in the holding ponds. Flocculants remove the gravel fines (quarry rock dust) that are suspended in the water and so ease the process of filtration. two new holding ponds of maximum size have been added to the three existing

ponds so five ponds are now in use.

ponds so five ponds are now in use. flocculant agents have been added to two new areas at one new pond.

before being weighed, trucks go through a wheel wash and the dirty water empties

into a holding pond.

into a holding pond. the wheels and undercarriage of the loaded trucks are misted after being weighed

and before starting the downhill trip.

and before starting the downhill trip. several new berms have been made throughout the area to keep the fines out of the

forest and streams. Rip rap has been added as another means of filtering the fines out

of the water.

forest and streams. Rip rap has been added as another means of filtering the fines out of the water. Installation of extensive silt fencing [3-4 feet high] with rock gravel between the

fence and the edge of the pavement. The rain and fines drain through the

gravel. Build-up of fines against the fencing may need to be cleared.

Future planned improvements:

Spray using water jets to replace misting tires and undercarriages to remove more

debris from trucks.

debris from trucks. a speed bump at the washing station to clean truck wheels and undercarriage more

thoroughly.