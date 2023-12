Hope – An Important Update from District of Hope : The Trans Mountain Expansion Project is undergoing hydrostatic testing in the District of Hope.

From TMX: Ensuring safety is the priority as TMX pressurize pipeline segments with water.

There will be traffic delays and this testing will last from December 18 through to mid-January of the new year. This will be 24/7 for a few days per area, as this pressure testing goes from site to site.

Find more details below in the attached notice.