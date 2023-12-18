Imagine High Presents – The Wiggles Christmas Tribute Show – December 19 to 21 (INTERVIEW) (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Imagine High Presents: The Wiggles Christmas Tribute Show and yes, there are performances for the general public as well as parents of Imagine High Students.

FVN’s Don Lehn was in conversation with Imagine High Students, Cast Members and Show Runners Magnus Warren and Mack Skinner along with Principal, Brooke Haller.

Admission to the shows are by donation. 75 per cent of donations will go to the Cancer Research wing for kids at Chilliwack General Hospital. The other 25 per cent goes to Imagine High school and graduation funds.

All shows are open to all students in the Valley. The December 19 show at 3:30PM is open to the general public.

Should this show be successful, there will be another Wiggles style show in the summer of 2024.

Yes, this show goes towards students credits.