BC Hydro Planned Power Outrages For Hope – Tuesday December 19

Hope (BC Hydro) – BC Hydro has power upgrades lined up for tomorrow, Dec 19, from 9 am to 6 pm. The following areas will be affected within the district:
• 308-681 3rd Ave
• 275 Coquihalla St
• 275 Douglas St
• 409-631 Fraser Ave
• 420-669 Hemlock Ave
• Hwy 1 & Hope Bridge
• 101-386 King St
• 329, 333, 345, 355, 365, 377 Park St
• 310, 345, 385 Queen St
• 456, 489, 510 Transcan Hwy
• 332-600 Water Ave
For outage updates and more details visit BC Hydro’s official website: https://www.bchydro.com/power
You can also prepare for potential power disruptions by accessing resources here: https://www.getprepared.gc.ca/