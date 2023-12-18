BC Hydro Planned Power Outrages For Hope – Tuesday December 19

Hope (BC Hydro) – BC Hydro has power upgrades lined up for tomorrow, Dec 19, from 9 am to 6 pm. The following areas will be affected within the district:

• 308-681 3rd Ave

• 230-668 4th Ave

• 275 Coquihalla St

• 275 Douglas St

• 409-631 Fraser Ave

• 420-669 Hemlock Ave

• Hwy 1 & Hope Bridge

• 101-386 King St

• 329, 333, 345, 355, 365, 377 Park St

• 310, 345, 385 Queen St

• 456, 489, 510 Transcan Hwy

• 332-600 Water Ave

For outage updates and more details visit BC Hydro’s official website: https://www.bchydro.com/power

You can also prepare for potential power disruptions by accessing resources here: https://www.getprepared.gc.ca/