Abby PD Shooting on Riverside Road – Suspect Died – IIO Brought In To Investigate Procedure

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department has notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office following a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road, Abbotsford, on Sunday night on December 17th, 2023.

The involved male has since deceased, and no police officer was injured.

The Independent Investigations Office is now the lead agency investigating the incident.

This is an unfolding investigation, with Riverside Road remaining closed between Marshall Rd and King Rd. There is no further information at this time.