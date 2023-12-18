Skip to content

Abby PD Shooting on Riverside Road – Suspect Died – IIO Brought In To Investigate Procedure

Home
Legal
Media
Abby PD Shooting on Riverside Road – Suspect Died – IIO Brought In To Investigate Procedure

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department has notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office following a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road, Abbotsford, on Sunday night on December 17th, 2023. 

The involved male has since deceased, and no police officer was injured.      

The Independent Investigations Office is now the lead agency investigating the incident. 

This is an unfolding investigation, with Riverside Road remaining closed between Marshall Rd and King Rd. There is no further information at this time.  

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts