Red Umbrella Day – December 17 – MLA Paddon – Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Victoria – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, has released the following statement in recognition of the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers:

“Today, people worldwide rally for an end to violence against sex workers. Today, also known as Red Umbrella Day, is an important reminder that violence against people doing sex work remains prevalent in communities throughout B.C.

“All people have a right to be treated with respect and dignity, to be safe in their homes and workplaces, to be free from violence and with equal access to supports and justice.

“But we alsoknow that there is far too much stigma, discrimination and violence against sex workers.

“Last week, we released Safe and Supported: B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan, which includes support for bad-date reporting to create a system for sex workers to anonymously share reports of violent clients or negative incidents, helping to keep others safe.

“Earlier in December, I visited the WISH Drop-In Centre Society, one of the community-based service providers that collaborates on the bad-date project along with Living in Community, PACE Society, Peers Resource Society and SWAN Vancouver. I’d like to recognize the important work of these organizations, along with so many others, for being there for sex workers and advocating for their safety and well-being.

“On this day and every day, I encourage all British Columbians to speak out against discrimination, violence, oppression and stigmatization.

“We are all so much stronger when we come together to raise awareness, lift up the voices of those with lived experience and address the critical issues that impact the most vulnerable in our communities.

“On this important day, I join thousands in voicing my support for sex workers, their families and friends in calling for an end to the violence that remains all too prevalent here in B.C. and communities throughout the world.”

FYI:

To learn about Bad Date & Aggressor Reporting Program (BC BDAR), visit: https://bcbdar.org/