Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame Taking Nominations for the Class of 2023

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame have released a call for nominations for the Hall of Fame and Wall of fame. The deadline will be January 31, 2024 and the banquet is May 11.

Whether its a team, a player or a coach, now is the time to honour them.

TO ACCESS HALL OF FAME NOMINATION FORM, CLICK HERE

TO ACCESS COACH OF THE YEAR NOMINATION FORM, CLICK HERE

Past inductees lists are here.

2021

Athletes

Nolan Watrin – Football

Jyoth Sidhu – Grass Hockey

Manveer Jhamat – Grass Hockey

Team

Abbotsford Senior AAA Girls Basketball Team

Coaches

School Coach of Year – Keith Stewart

Community Coach of the Year – Harold Willers

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame was created as part of the Legacy Sports Centre, which was built by the Western Canada Summer Games Society after the successful 1995 Western Canada Summer Games in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame Society was established by a number of civic- and sports-minded individuals to acknowledge, recognize and honour our local athletes, coaches and builders whose achievements have placed them at the national and international levels in their particular sports.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame has also created a yearly Wall of Fame which recognizes and honours junior athletes and teams (between the ages of 14 and 24) that have demonstrated a high degree of accomplishment in their particular sport over the previous year.

In 2020, the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame introduced two new awards: School Coach of the Year and Community Coach of the Year. These awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and significant contributions coaches have made to their athletes and their sport through coaching.Selected Coaches of the Year will be recognized at the annual SHOF banquet and will be honoured with a plaque on the newly created Coaching Wall of Fame.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame is made up of a Board of Directors recruited from the community at large. Their purpose and function is the selection of those nominated by the public for induction to the Hall of Fame or the Wall of Fame, and the acknowledgement and honouring of those selections at an annual banquet. They are also involved in raising funds to ensure the construction of cabinets.