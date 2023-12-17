2024 Earlybird RV Show and Sale at Tradex – January 22 to 25

Abbotsford (LBMG)– The Holidays just got a little sweeter! The Lower Mainland’s annual RV showcase we all know and love, the Earlybird RV Show, will be returning to TRADEX center from February 22nd to 25th. The four-day event will offer an impressive array of new products for attendees to browse through.



The Earlybird RV Show & Sale allows RV enthusiasts — from first timers to experienced travelers — to envision their next unforgettable adventure. Attendees can explore a whopping 120,000 square feet of display space that shows off the latest and greatest RV models of all shapes and sizes. Along with the RV displays, visitors are encouraged to check out over 20 different educational seminars from leading experts and look through over 45 booths offering all your RV necessities, from accessories to upgrades and everything in-between.



Along with showcasing the latest and greatest in RV technology, the Earlybird RV Show offers attendees a first look at some of the most exciting trends in the world of RVs, making it a must-see opportunity for both industry veterans and newcomers. The Earlybird RV Show and Sale remains a vital hub for discovering the next generation of RVing experiences.



“The Earlybird RV Show & Sale is an exciting time for us all. We are already seeing tremendous interest from individuals all around the Lower Mainland eager to come out and browse as they get ready for their next adventure for after the holidays,” says Earlybird RV Show & Sale Manager Mandi Brix. “The luxury that comes with owning an RV is endless and a trend we don’t see slowing down anytime soon. We’re excited to show off an abundance of new products for everyone.”



To see these exciting products or hundreds of other new and innovative units at the 2024 Earlybird RV Show and Sale, Lower Mainland residents are reminded and encouraged to mark a ‘Save the Date!’ to their calendars.



Searching for a gift or stocking stuffer this holiday season? Attendees can get ahead of the crowds by purchasing their tickets online now. For more information about the Earlybird RV Show and to purchase tickets now, attendees can visit here.



About Earlybird RV Show & Sale:

For 29 years, the Earlybird RV Show & Sale in Abbotsford has been a hub for RV enthusiasts. Located in the heart of Abbotsford, this annual event features 120,000 square feet of RV displays. Initially meant to showcase the latest recreational vehicles, it has grown into a celebration of the RV lifestyle. Attendees can explore various motorhomes, trailers, and campers, each offering unique exploration opportunities. Beyond being an exhibition, the Earlybird RV Show & Sale is a lively community gathering where connections are made, stories are shared, and a sense of adventure is kindled. Join us as we proudly spark the adventure in every traveler’s heart.